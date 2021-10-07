UrduPoint.com

Gavi To Become Youngest Ever Spain Player In Nations League Semi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

Gavi to become youngest ever Spain player in Nations League semi

Milan, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Barcelona midfielder Gavi will become the youngest player in the history of the Spain national team on Wednesday when he takes to the field for the Nations league semi-final with Italy aged 17 years and 60 days.

Gavi was named in the starting line-up for the match at the San Siro by coach Luis Enrique despite only having five La Liga appearances to his name.

He breaks an 85-year-old record held by Angel Zubieta Redondo, who donned the Spain jersey for the first time in a 1936 friendly against Czechoslovakia when 17 years and 284 days old.

Related Topics

San Barcelona Spain Italy Coach

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

37 minutes ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

1 hour ago
 US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan Wit ..

US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars - Watchd ..

1 hour ago
 Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Co ..

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Bor ..

Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Border With Belarus - Defense Min ..

1 hour ago
 Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French ..

Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French election

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.