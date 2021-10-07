Gavi to become youngest ever Spain player in Nations League semi

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Barcelona midfielder Gavi will become the youngest player in the history of the Spain national team on Wednesday when he takes to the field for the Nations league semi-final with Italy aged 17 years and 60 days.

Gavi was named in the starting line-up for the match at the San Siro by coach Luis Enrique despite only having five La Liga appearances to his name.

He breaks an 85-year-old record held by Angel Zubieta Redondo, who donned the Spain jersey for the first time in a 1936 friendly against Czechoslovakia when 17 years and 284 days old.