Gayle force scores long jump upset

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamaica's Tajay Gayle upset the long jump form book to strike gold at the World Championships in Doha on Saturday, producing the leap of his life to defeat favourite Juan Miguel Echevarria.

The 23-year-old Gayle soared into gold medal contention with his fourth jump, launching himself 8.69 metres and into the lead.

It was a new personal best for Gayle, whose previous longest leap was 8.32m set in July this year, and put him tenth on the all-time list.

Jeff Henderson of the United States took the silver medal with a best jump of 8.39m, while world leader Echevarria of Cuba could only muster 8.34m.

Defending champion Luvo Manyonga of South Africa had to settle for fourth with a best jump of 8.28m.