Gaza death toll from Israel strikes rises to 83: Hamas health ministry

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The death toll from more than two days of Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 83, the health ministry controlled by the territory's Islamist rulers Hamas said Thursday.

The dead included 17 children, while 487 people have been wounded, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it had struck Gaza more than 600 times since Monday evening while Hamas has fired more than 1,600 rockets towards Israel.