UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaza Death Toll From Israel Strikes Rises To 83: Hamas Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Gaza death toll from Israel strikes rises to 83: Hamas health ministry

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The death toll from more than two days of Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 83, the health ministry controlled by the territory's Islamist rulers Hamas said Thursday.

The dead included 17 children, while 487 people have been wounded, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it had struck Gaza more than 600 times since Monday evening while Hamas has fired more than 1,600 rockets towards Israel.

Related Topics

Dead Israel Gaza From

Recent Stories

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.