Gaza Imposes Tighter Virus Restrictions, Extends Curfew

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :New measures to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Gaza Strip were announced on Thursday by the interior ministry of Hamas, which rules the Palestinian enclave.

Mosques, schools, universities and kindergartens will be closed from Saturday in the Gaza Strip, excluding high schools and nurseries, the interior ministry said in a statement.

A night-time curfew was also set to start from Saturday, lasting from 6:00 pm to 8:00 am, while a full lockdown will be imposed on Fridays and Saturdays from December 11 through to the end of the month.

Shops and other premises must close by 6:00 pm and people must be home by 6:30 pm, compared to 8:00 pm under the previous curfew rules.

Medical and political sources warned last week of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the Gaza Strip, saying the situation was "out of control".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

