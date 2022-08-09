Gaza parents mourn children killed in conflict with Israel

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Palestinian mother Rasha Qadoom clutches tight the tiny pink rucksack belonging to her five-year-old daughter Alaa -- which will never again be carried on her little back.

Alaa was the first of 16 children killed in three days of intense conflict between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the densely populated Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"It was a Friday like any other," said Qadoom, 27, remembering how Alaa had been dressed in a pink T-shirt to match her pink bag with a pink ribbon tied in her hair.

"She was happy, she wanted to go to the park with her aunt." But as she went to her aunt on Friday afternoon, Israel launched an intense "pre-emptive" bombardment of militant positions.

Alaa was knocking on the door of her aunt's home when a missile smashed down from the sky.

Later that day -- hours after Alaa was killed -- militants began firing barrages of rockets in retaliation, violence that raged until a tenuous truce came into force late Sunday.