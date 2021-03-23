Gaza rocket hits southern Israel on election day: army

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a rocket at southern Israel on Tuesday, the army said, shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the region on election day.

"A short while ago, a projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

As a result, an alert was activated in open areas only," a statement from the Israeli army said, with a spokeswoman confirming a rocket hit an open field.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the rocket, the first fired from the Palestinian enclave since January, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The launch came a short while after Netanyahu visited the southern Israeli city of Beersheba as part of his efforts to whip up support among voters, as the country was holding the fourth election in less than two years.