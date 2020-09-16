Gaza ruler Hamas warns Israel of escalation

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Hamas warned Israel it would face a military escalation on Wednesday after its warplanes bombed the Gaza Strip following rocket fire from the Palestinian territory.

"The occupation (Israel) will pay the price for any aggression against our people or resistance sites and the response will be direct," said the Islamist group, which rules Gaza.

"We will increase and expand our response to the extent that the occupation persists in its aggression," the group added in a statement.