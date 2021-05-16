UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaza Wounded Taken To Egypt As Cairo Calls For 'concessions' For Peace

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

Gaza wounded taken to Egypt as Cairo calls for 'concessions' for peace

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Wounded Gazans were taken Sunday across the Rafah border crossing into Egypt for treatment, medical and border sources said, as Cairo's foreign minister called for "concessions" to end the current conflict with Israel.

Three convoys transporting a total of 263 Palestinians crossed into Rafah in the restive North Sinai region, the sources said.

They included people wounded in recent strikes, as well as travellers with serious ailments and students.

Egypt's Red Crescent in North Sinai said Sunday on its Facebook page that medical emergency teams had been dispatched at the Egyptian side to help transport victims.

Israel imposed a land and sea blockade on Gaza after Islamist group Hamas seized control of the coastal strip in 2007.

Rafah is the only passage not controlled by Israel to the outside world for Gaza, a densely populated area of around two million Palestinians, half of whom live in poverty.

Egyptian authorities opened the crossing in February but it remains heavily secured and is usually closed during public holidays, including the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, this year running until the end of Sunday in Egypt.

Addressing the UN Security Council's virtual session on the crisis, Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said Sunday that "concessions must be made in order to achieve peace".

Shoukry reiterated Cairo's call for an "immediate ceasefire" and urged the Security Council to "live up to its responsibility entrusted to it (by the international community) to solve the current crisis".

Earlier, Egypt's ambassador in Ramallah, Tarek Tayel, discussed with Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh Cairo's "tireless efforts... to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

Israeli strikes killed more than 40 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, the worst reported daily death toll yet in the almost week-long fighting.

The strikes have come in retaliation to Palestinian group Hamas launching rockets on Israel, amid high tensions after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police United Nations Israel Egypt Facebook Holidays Gaza Cairo Jerusalem Ramallah February Border Sunday Mosque Muslim Million

Recent Stories

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

2 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

3 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.