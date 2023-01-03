UrduPoint.com

Gazans Risk Death At Sea Dreaming Of Life In Europe

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Rafah, Palestinian Territories, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Younis al-Shaer left Gaza dreaming of a better 47life in Europe, only to return to the Palestinian enclave in a coffin.

The 21-year-old was one of scores of Palestinians risking the perilous journey across the Mediterranean.

He drowned alongside seven other Gazans, whose bodies were returned home in December, adding to a toll of nearly 2,000 people recorded as dead or missing last year in the Mediterranean by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

The death hit his mother Samira al-Shaer like an "earthquake", she told AFP at the family home in Rafah, southern Gaza.

"I knew the dangers of emigrating, but at some point I gave up because of his insistence on leaving. Every day I waited for news of his death," she said.

Kissing a photo of her late son, she said it was a "lack of work and the poverty that pushed Younis to leave".

As many as two-thirds of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million residents live in poverty, according to figures from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Shaer studied accountancy for two years before deciding to leave the Palestinian enclave, along with a group of relatives.

Gaza has been under an Israeli blockade since the militant group Hamas took power in 2007, meaning residents cannot leave by air or sea.

Shaer took the land crossing to Egypt last February, before travelling onwards to Libya which is a hub for unauthorised Mediterranean crossings.

He ultimately hoped to reach Belgium, and along the arduous route would call his mother.

"He said to me: 'Don't worry, God willing, we will arrive'," she said, adding that other relatives had previously made the journey successfully.

