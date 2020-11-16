UrduPoint.com
Gazans Take Coastal Walks To Escape 'double Confinement'

Mon 16th November 2020

Gazans take coastal walks to escape 'double confinement'

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :At sunrise in Gaza, the strip's coastal path begins to fill up with pedestrians, as growing numbers of Palestinians have taken up walking to relieve stress trapped inside the Israel-blockaded enclave.

Life in Gaza, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas since 2007, was mentally taxing even before the novel coronavirus outbreak brought additional hardship, including nightly curfews and tight movement restrictions.

"There's a lot of mental pressure in Gaza. We suffer from it," said 40-year-old Walid al-Louh, wearing a New York Yankees cap.

"People come out to walk along the seashore, just to let off steam." As the pandemic has dragged on, larger crowds of men in tracksuits and women -- whose running shoes are just barely visible beneath their long robes -- stroll, or stride briskly, along Gaza's Mediterranean coastline.

"I used to walk before coronavirus," Louh told AFP. "There were maybe dozens of people walking then, but now its hundreds and hundreds."One of the new devotees is Hanadi al-Akawy, 32, who said she walks five kilometres (three miles) a day with her husband "to get rid of psychological pressure".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

