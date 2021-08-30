UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Profits Leap In Second Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 11:00 PM

Gazprom profits leap in second quarter

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday its second quarter earnings had more than tripled year-on-year, driven by high natural gas prices.

The state-controlled group reported a net profit of 521.2 billion rubles ($7 billion) in the second quarter, a three-fold increase when compared to the same period in 2020.

Its revenue between April and June doubled year-on-year to 2.

07 trillion rubles amid growing demand for natural gas as economies continue their post-pandemic recovery.

The global energy sector was hit hard by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, with demand hammered as many countries shut down swathes of their economies in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Gazprom said its exports to Europe, from which the company derives the bulk of its profits, were up 23 percent year-on-year since the start of 2021.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Europe Company Same April June Gas 2020 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

6 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

21 minutes ago
 MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of ..

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

21 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.