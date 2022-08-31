Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would suspend gas supplies to France's main provider Engie from Thursday after it failed to pay for all deliveries made in July.

"Gazprom Export has notified Engie of a total suspension of gas supplies from September 1, 2022, until the full receipt of the financial sums due for the deliveries," Gazprom said in a statement published Tuesday on Telegram.

It said a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March banned it from exporting gas to a foreign buyer if the client did not make all payments within a time period stipulated in the contract.

Gazprom added that as of late Tuesday it had not received all the sums due for deliveries made to Engie in July.

Engie declined to comment on Gazprom's announcement when contacted by AFP.

The French firm had earlier Tuesday said Gazprom informed it of further and immediate reductions of gas deliveries due to a "disagreement between the parties on the implementation of contracts".

Engie said it had already put in place measures to supply its clients even if supplies from Gazprom are disrupted.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told broadcaster TMC that Engie had found "other supply sources", without providing details, saying customers needed to be reassured.

Russia has slashed its gas deliveries to Europe on several occasions since the start of its offensive in Ukraine in response to Western sanctions.

The continent is heavily dependent on Russian energy sources, and gas supplies to Engie had already fallen considerably since the conflict broke out in February.

GAZPROM