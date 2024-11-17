GB festivals - a manifestation of rich cultural values

Gilgit-Baltistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan nestled in the majestic mountains of northern Pakistan is a land rich in diverse cultures, languages and traditions. This region home to various ethnic groups, hosts unique festivals highlighting its cultural heritage.

From blooming of Spring to the thrill of winter sports, each festival offers a glimpse into the lives and history of local communities as these festivals are not only highlight their culture but also a source of income for local people.

Takhum Rezi (Spring Festival), May Fung, Shandur Polo, Nasalo and Winter Sports are known festivals of the region attracting hundreds of thousands local people and visitors during cool springs, pleasant summers and chilly winters.

Takhum Rezi, the Spring Festival also locally known as Bo or Bee Ganik, ushers with the onset of Spring season across Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in district Ghizer. Celebrated in March in a colorful manner, this festival marks the start of sowing season.

Wearing traditional attire, local people gather to enjoy vibrant dances, sports competitions like horse racing and tug-of-war and sample local delicacies. One of the most captivating sights is the nighttime torch-bearing ceremony, where participants light up the valley with flaming torches and chant local slogans—a tribute to the age-old customs of the region.

“It is more than a celebration of changing seasons. It’s a time for us to come together as a community, as our ancestors had been doing since centuries,” said Sadaf Ali, Local Historian and Folklorist. “Torch-bearing ceremony connects us deeply to our roots. Watching it feels like stepping back in time, feeling the energy and resilience of our people.”

May Fung, another festival held on the shortest day of year, is a winter tradition of Balti people and marks depths of winter and anticipation of spring. Originating from the region's Buddhist past, May Fung has survived centuries of change, retaining its festive lighting of torches and lanterns, night dancing and vibrant community gatherings.

“This festival exemplifies the endurance of cultural heritage, connecting Balti people to their ancestors while looking forward to mesmerizing spring,” remarked Jamal Khan a local community leader from Skardu. “May Fung is a symbol of our strength and endurance. It goes beyond religion or seasons; it’s about the shared values we inherited. People get together every year to honor the past and look ahead to the future. It renews the relations and attending it is a magical experience.”

Shandur Polo; another festival, an icon and equally revered locally and internationally, is held in July and transforms Shandur Pass into a hub of excitement and competition. Held at an altitude of 12,200 feet, this festival sees teams from Chitral and Gilgit facing off in thrilling polo matches.

The rules are unconventional, making the sport even more dynamic, with players wearing colorful uniforms and crowds cheering enthusiastically. Beyond polo, the festival includes traditional dances, music, handicraft exhibitions and activities like camping and hiking.

Set against a stunning landscape, this event draws thousands of visitors, offering a must-see experience for those seeking to witness cultural vibrancy of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Shandur Polo festival is one of the highlights of my life,” remarked a young polo player Ahmed Raza from Gilgit, as he had been competing in Polo matches for five years. “Playing at this altitude is a challenge, but thrill of game, crowd’s energy and sense of tradition make its every bit worth enjoying.”

“For many of us, it’s not just a sport—it’s a way to connect with our heritage and people. Winning or losing doesn’t matter; but the sense of pride we feel representing Gilgit.” he said.

Nasalo Festival, another traditional heritage of GB people, is celebrated in November in Gilgit, Nagar and Ghizer and is a cherished tradition preparing for harsh winter. This festival is about slaughtering animals, preparing food from their meat and preserving it for winter.

The day beginning with prayers for families survival during winter is also marked by dances and music as Nasalo reflects close bond among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, showcasing their resilience and communal spirit.

"As I walked through streets of Gilgit, I couldn't help to keep aloof of Nasalo’s attraction. The air was filled with sweet odor of traditional food as laughter and music echoed through the valleys,” stated Ali Ammar, a resident of Naltar, Gilgit.

Jamila Khan, another local resident says, "I love Nasalo as it is a time for us to come together, celebrate it and renew bonds of love and affection."

Though a modern addition to Gilgit-Baltistan’s cultural Calendar, winter sports festivals are becoming increasingly popular. Starting in Hunza, these festivals spread to Ghizer and Gilgit, offering competitions in ice hockey, skateboarding, skiing and much more.

Designed to promote tourism and encourage youth participation, these festivals draw adventurers and sports enthusiasts from all across to experience thrill of winter sports. They have quickly gained popularity becoming major events, attracting a mix of local and international visitors.

The festivals of Gilgit-Baltistan are not only cultural events but also a testament to warmth, resilience, and spirit of its people. Each event from ancient traditions like Nasalo and May Fung to modern winter sports, the region offers much to experience and enjoy.

