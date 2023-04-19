UrduPoint.com

GB Govt Signs Historic Work Plan With UNICEF Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Government of Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday signed a historic Work Plan with UNICEF Pakistan.

The plan is worth 8.35 million US Dollars including 3.5 million dollars as counterpart funding by GB Government.

The signing ceremony was graced by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan and Country Representative UNICEF Pakistan.

Aziz Ahmed Jamali Additional Chief Secretary (P&D) signed the plan on behalf of the GB government while Mr. Inoussa Kabore Deputy Country Representative on behalf of UNICEF Pakistan.

Areas of cooperation address the real needs and priorities of the people of GB. The components include Health, education, ECD & Nutrition, WASH, and Social Protection.

Attaining the desired outcomes will form government priority as envisaged in the Rolling Work Plan.

Chief Secretary GB extended his gratitude to the Country Rep UNICEF and his team for their generous support and for signing the plan without delays.

