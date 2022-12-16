UrduPoint.com

GB Power Department, European Company Sign Agreement To End Power Crises In GB

December 16, 2022

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :An agreement has been signed between the Department of Power Gilgit-Baltistan and the European private company JACOB IROON International Ventures to supply 180MW electricity from dual fuel to overcome the power crises in GB.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Department of Power GB here Friday, Secretary Power Gilgit-Baltistan Zafar Waqar Taj and Director of European Private Company Haras Bhatti signed a formal agreement following the tireless work of the Department of Power and special interest of the provincial government that to end the current power crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan. The agreement was approved by the provincial government this week.

As per the agreement, the private company JACOB AROON International Ventures will be responsible for the supply of 180 megawatts of electricity for 15 years through dual fuel.

According to the agreement, the private company will be obliged to provide electricity in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Nagar, Astor districts and Chilas city for 15 years, after which all the machinery will be owned by the provincial government.

This is the first formal electricity supply agreement with the private sector at Gilgit-Baltistan level and the company will start regular electricity supply after three months, which will end load-shedding from Gilgit-Baltistan. Later, after the establishment of the National Grade Station, excess electricity can be supplied to other districts of the country.

