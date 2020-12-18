UrduPoint.com
GBissau Arrest Warrant For Exiled Former PM For Alleged Graft

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:50 PM

GBissau arrest warrant for exiled former PM for alleged graft

Bissau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Guinea-Bissau prosecutors said Friday they had issued an international arrest warrant for former prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, who lives in exile in Portugal, for corruption.

Pereira, a leading figure in the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) which led Guinea-Bissau to independence from Portugal, was prime minister from 2014 to 2015.

He is accused by authorities of stealing funds from the International Monetary Fund during his tenure.

Officials say a total of around 53 million Euros ($ 64 million) disappeared from state coffers.

Guinea-Bissau prosectors said Friday they had "issued an international arrest warrant for citizen Domingos Simoes Pereira for crime" without elaborating.

Pereira was the head of the PAIGC and left his country in May for Portugal after the election commission declared he had lost a controversial December 2019 presidential election.

Guinea-Bissau has been rocked by instability and coups since its 1974 independence.

