ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Besides other regions of the country, the rich and beautiful cultural heritage of Gilgit Baltistan is serving as a source of attraction for visitors at the ongoing Annual Folk Festival of Pakistan, Lok Mela.

The pavilion of Gilgit Baltistan has a contingent of over 35 persons, including master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and officials.

Among creative craftspeople, Sultana Iqbal,45 is a renowned woman artisan from Hunza. She learnt the art of typical and distinguished cross-stitch embroidery from her mother at the age of ten. The sophisticated and complex from the traditional embroidery in Pakistan is contribution of the rich culture of northern part of Pakistan specially Hunza Vallery. Sultana Iqbal not only kept this art alive, but also transferred it to other girls in the region. She has been participating in various festival of Artisans-at- work arranged from time to time by various organizations in Pakistan and abroad.

Thus she became the symbol for the preservation and continuation of the most valuable examples of Pakistani heritage. In recognition of her services, Sultana Iqbal was granted President's Medal for Pride of Performance by the government.

Historically, Gilgit-Baltistan has been at the crossroads of various civilizations for centuries. It has a unique location and serves as a confluence for some of the world's highest mountain ranges- the Pamirs, the Karakoram and the Hindukush.

It has also been a place of cultural crosscurrents. Living in historical oblivion and geographical isolation from the rest of the world, the people have clung to a farming life, raising cattle, tending orchards and harvesting crops.

Gilgit-Baltistan is home to a number of diversified cultural entities, ethnic groups and various backgrounds. This multitude of culture is because of the strategic location of Gilgit. In view of the multi-cultural and multi-lingual aspects, people also have a beautiful mix of lifestyles and attitudes presenting a pluralistic society living together with peace and harmony for centuries. The region harbors diverse and endangered mountain cultural traditions.

A cultural evening focusing on Gilgit-Baltistan indigenous folk culture was also part of the activities in which Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Minister for Culture and Tourism, GB was the chief guest. Outstanding folk artists and musicians performed during the night giving a true reflection of the diverse culture and musical heritage of Gilgit-Balstistan.

The ten days Lok Mela will continue with all its festivities till December 4.