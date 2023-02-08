GCC Air Force, Air Defense Commanders of the Armed Forces hold 27th meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, , Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Air Force and Air Defense Commanders of the Armed Forces held their 27th meeting yesterday in Doha, State of Qatar.

The meeting dealt with issues related to joint Gulf military action concerning the air force and air defense of the armed forces in the GCC states.

Such coordination is meant to bolster joint Gulf military action, achieve air and defense integration among the GCC states, and advance joint Gulf military cooperation and coordination.

The representative of military affairs at the GCC General Secretariat, and the representative of the Unified Military Command had also participated in the meeting.