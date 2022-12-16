GCC, EEAS discuss enhancing cooperation

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :General Secretariat of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States and the European Union discussed the activities of their 2022-2027 joint cooperation program, including preparation for joint meetings between the two sides scheduled to be held in 2023.

This came during a joint meeting held here on Thursday between the GCC General Secretariat chaired by the Secretariat's Assistant Secretary for Political Affairs and Negotiations, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Owaishek and the European External Action Service (EEAS) headed by her Director-General for middle East and North Africa Affairs, Hélène Le Gal.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing joint work between the GCC and EU, and ways to enhance friendship and cooperation in various fields that serve common interests.