GCC Secretary General Condemns Bombing that Targeted Taksim Area in Istanbul

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), denounced the bombing that targeted the Taksim area in the heart of Istanbul, Turkiye, and resulted in several fatalities and injuries as a result of the explosion.

Dr. Al-Hajraf reaffirmed the GCC countries' steadfast stance against extremism, terrorism, and violence, expressing sympathy and condolences to Turkiye and wishing all those injured a speedy recovery.