GCC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on Hotel in the Federal Republic of Somalia

RIYADH, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf has condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Federal Republic of Somalia, resulting in the death and injury of a number of people.

The Secretary General stressed the GCC's firm position and rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, calling on the international community to take immediate and decisive action and stance to stop these aggressive acts.

Dr. Al Hajraf offered sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people.