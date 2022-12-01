UrduPoint.com

GCC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack On Hotel In The Federal Republic Of Somalia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

GCC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on Hotel in the Federal Republic of Somalia

RIYADH, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf has condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Federal Republic of Somalia, resulting in the death and injury of a number of people.

The Secretary General stressed the GCC's firm position and rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, calling on the international community to take immediate and decisive action and stance to stop these aggressive acts.

Dr. Al Hajraf offered sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Hotel All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

3 minutes ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

14 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

25 minutes ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

2 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.