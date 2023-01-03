GCC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack against Egyptian Security Forces

RIYADH, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Egyptian security forces stationed in Ismailia city, the Republic of Egypt, claiming the lives of a number of security personnel and wounding others.

Al Hajraf stressed the GCC's steadfast position and rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, which are inconsistent with human values and principles.

Moreover, the Secretary General offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the brotherly government and people of Egypt, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.