GCC Secretary General Emphasizes Strategic Importance Of GCC-US Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

GCC secretary general emphasizes strategic importance of GCC-US relations

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States, Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, emphasized the strategic importance of the relations between the GCC's member countries and the United States of America.

In a telephone call Wednesday with Daniel Benaim, the U.S.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs, Al-Budaiwi highlighted the role of these relations in enhancing coordination, consultation, and cooperation between the two sides in all fields. During the call, the two sides affirmed the importance of their growing strategic partnerships given their role in fostering peace, security, stability, and economic prosperity in the middle East.

Al-Budaiwi stressed that the GCC countries always seek to play a role in global security and stability by forging strategic partnerships with countries and regional and international organizations.

