UrduPoint.com

GCC Secretary General Meets Principal Deputy Administrator Of NNSA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

GCC Secretary General meets principal deputy administrator of NNSA

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi on Tuesday met with Frank Rose, Principal Deputy Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) at the United States Department of Energy.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress in implementing the strategic partnership between the GCC and the United States of America, announced in May 2015.

They emphasized the significance of nuclear safety, protecting the environment from nuclear pollutants, preventing nuclear proliferation, and prohibiting the transfer of nuclear materials and technologies to terrorist groups.

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in these areas within the framework of the strategic partnership.

Related Topics

Terrorist Nuclear Progress United States May 2015 From

Recent Stories

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

8 minutes ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

12 minutes ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

1 hour ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

3 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.