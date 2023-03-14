GCC Secretary General meets principal deputy administrator of NNSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi on Tuesday met with Frank Rose, Principal Deputy Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) at the United States Department of Energy.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress in implementing the strategic partnership between the GCC and the United States of America, announced in May 2015.

They emphasized the significance of nuclear safety, protecting the environment from nuclear pollutants, preventing nuclear proliferation, and prohibiting the transfer of nuclear materials and technologies to terrorist groups.

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in these areas within the framework of the strategic partnership.