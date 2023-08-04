GCC secretary-general receives ambassadors of Thailand, Australia, Bangladesh

RIYADH, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Today in Riyadh, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, had separate meetings with the Ambassador of Thailand to the Kingdom, Dam Bontam, the Ambassador of Australia to the Kingdom, Mark Donovan, and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Kingdom, Dr.

Mohammad Javed Patwary.

The discussions during these meetings encompassed various topics, such as recent advancements in the cooperation relations between the respective sides and strategies to elevate opportunities for collaborative efforts.

Additionally, there were exchanges of views on regional and international matters of mutual concern.