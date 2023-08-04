Open Menu

GCC Secretary-general Receives Ambassadors Of Thailand, Australia, Bangladesh

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

GCC secretary-general receives ambassadors of Thailand, Australia, Bangladesh

RIYADH, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Today in Riyadh, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, had separate meetings with the Ambassador of Thailand to the Kingdom, Dam Bontam, the Ambassador of Australia to the Kingdom, Mark Donovan, and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Kingdom, Dr.

Mohammad Javed Patwary.

The discussions during these meetings encompassed various topics, such as recent advancements in the cooperation relations between the respective sides and strategies to elevate opportunities for collaborative efforts.

Additionally, there were exchanges of views on regional and international matters of mutual concern.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Bangladesh Riyadh Dam

Recent Stories

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

14 minutes ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

1 hour ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

2 hours ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

2 hours ago
PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

14 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

14 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous