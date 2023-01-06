GCC Secretary General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Hiran Region, Central Somalia

RIYADH, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf has condemned the terrorist attack with two car bombs, which took place in the Hiran Region in the center of the Federal Republic of Somalia, resulting in several casualties and injuries.

The Secretary General stressed the GCC's firm position and rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, calling on the international community to take immediate and decisive action and stance to stop these aggressive acts, while he offered sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and the brotherly people of Somalia, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.