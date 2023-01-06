UrduPoint.com

GCC Secretary General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Hiran Region, Central Somalia

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

GCC Secretary General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Hiran Region, Central Somalia

RIYADH, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf has condemned the terrorist attack with two car bombs, which took place in the Hiran Region in the center of the Federal Republic of Somalia, resulting in several casualties and injuries.

The Secretary General stressed the GCC's firm position and rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, calling on the international community to take immediate and decisive action and stance to stop these aggressive acts, while he offered sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and the brotherly people of Somalia, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Car All Government

Recent Stories

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

18 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

46 minutes ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

2 hours ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

2 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.