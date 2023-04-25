UrduPoint.com

GCC SG Expresses Condolences To Egypt On Death Of Assistant Administrative Attaché At Egyptian Embassy In Khartoum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary General (SG) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the Arab Republic of Egypt on the death of the Assistant Administrative Attaché at the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum, while he was on his way to the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum to follow up on the procedures of the evacuations of the Egyptian citizens.

He urged the parties to the conflict to put an end to military operations as soon as possible, exercise the greatest restraint possible and prevent further escalation, calling to put the interests of the Sudanese people first in order to ensure their security and stability, protect their gains and capabilities, and to return to the framework agreement intended to reach a political declaration that results in security, stability, and prosperity for Sudan and its people.

