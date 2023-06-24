GCC SG: Gulf women play a decisive diplomatic role regionally, globally

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Secretary General (SG) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, extended his sincere congratulations on the occasion of the International Day of Women in Diplomacy (IDWID) which is observed on Saturday.

The GCC Secretary General highlighted the GCC women's essential role in nurturing generations after generations, adding that they are the pillar of the family.

"Today, as everyone knows, the GCC women play a decisive diplomatic role regionally and globally, including in cementing ties among countries and spreading peace at regional and global levels," he stated.

Furthermore, Albudaiwi pointed out that diplomatic women today are a symbol of strength and creativity, as they have leadership skills and distinguished negotiating capabilities, and know how to deal with complex diplomatic challenges. "Historically, there are many events and stories in which women have proven their active presence in summits of countries and international negotiations, and this has led to strengthening diplomatic communications between our peoples, and in promoting peace and stability in the region," he added.

Moreover, the GCC Secretary General said that the status of GCC women in the diplomatic field embodies the keenness and pride of the leaders of the GCC states in promoting gender equality and supporting the role of women in decision-making. "The GCC member states have over the years extended unwavering support to the diplomatic women of the GCC through tailoring a comprehensive and fair working environment for them, as well as removing all obstacles and challenges that face them and ensuring they receive full support and backing to hit the expected successes in carrying out their duties," he underlined.

Meanwhile, the GCC Secretary General praised the role of GCC women in the diplomatic field, and their great and unique creativity which set the path for them to occupy high-level diplomatic positions in the ministries and diplomatic organisations in the GCC member states, in addition to their excellent representation of their countries in many international diplomatic forums, indicating that their valuable contributions in promoting peace, security and cultural understanding globally has become a source of pride and an example to follow.

Additionally, he underscored that, at the GCC level, the diplomatic women of the GCC member states have greatly contributed to achieving the common goals to enhance the Gulf integration process and elevate economic, political and security cooperation among the GCC countries.

On the other hand, Albudaiwi stated that the General Secretariat of the GCC encourages and motivates diplomatic women to continue their active participation in diplomatic decision-making and contribute to shaping the foreign policies, expressing confidence that their capabilities and deep knowledge will pave the path for strengthening the foreign relations of the GCC member states and bolstering their position internationally.

Besides, the GCC Secretary General recalled the inauguration of the first meeting of the GCC Women Affairs Standing Committee on May 16, in the city of Muscat, stressing that this committee will have a major role in continuing to highlight the exceptional and great efforts made by women in the GCC countries, and will also work to coordinate the positions and efforts of the Council member states in international forums and conferences concerned with women, in addition to casting light on the policies, regulations and laws that have been put in place to support women in all fields.