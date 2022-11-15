GCC Tourism Ministers Adopt Gulf Tourism Strategy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministers adopted the Gulf strategy for tourism, the Gulf tourism platform, and the capital of Gulf tourism, and recommended referring the outcome of their meeting to the GCC leaders for endorsement.

This came after the conclusion of their sixth meeting, which was held today, in AlUla, chaired by the Minister of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the current session Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, where the meeting discussed various topics on the agenda, including projects related to strengthening joint Gulf action in tourism, as well as strategic partnerships between the GCC and other countries and parties, and taking the necessary decisions to ensure the implementation of these projects to contribute to the development of common tourism areas in the GCC area in the implementation of the directives of the GCC leaders.