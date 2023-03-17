GCC, UK conclude 3rd round of Free Trade Agreement negotiations

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The 3rd round of the free trade agreement negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States and the United Kingdom concluded on Thursday at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh.

Launched on the last Sunday, the GCC side was headed by the Acting Chairman of the GCC's Negotiating team, Fareed Saeed Al-Asali.

The two sides sought to strengthen and develop their trade and investment relationship in the sectors of goods and services, and digital trade. They also hope to encourage investment and support the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector.