GD of passports: 1,499,472 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The General Directorate (GD) of Passports announced yesterday the arrival of 1,499,472 pilgrims to date during the Hajj season for this year, 1444 Hijri, through all the Kingdom's air, land and sea ports.

According to the General Directorate of Passports, 1,435,014 pilgrims came to the Kingdom through airports, including 230,170 beneficiaries of the Makkah Route initiative, 59,744 pilgrims came through land ports, and 4,714 pilgrims came through sea ports.