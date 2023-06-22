Open Menu

GD Of Passports: 1,499,472 Pilgrims Arrived In Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

GD of passports: 1,499,472 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The General Directorate (GD) of Passports announced yesterday the arrival of 1,499,472 pilgrims to date during the Hajj season for this year, 1444 Hijri, through all the Kingdom's air, land and sea ports.

According to the General Directorate of Passports, 1,435,014 pilgrims came to the Kingdom through airports, including 230,170 beneficiaries of the Makkah Route initiative, 59,744 pilgrims came through land ports, and 4,714 pilgrims came through sea ports.

Related Topics

Hajj Makkah All

Recent Stories

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

38 minutes ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

48 minutes ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

3 hours ago
PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

17 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

17 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous