GD Of Passports Continues To Process Travel Procedures For Nationals Of Several Countries

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The General Directorate (GD) of Passports continues to provide all facilities for nationals of several countries coming from the Republic of Sudan and who do not hold passports or entry visas to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in coordination with their embassies and representatives, while also continuing to work on the procedures needed for their return to their homeland.

The GD of Passports said it is working to complete the travel procedures for nationals of several countries who will leave through Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

