GD of passports moves ahead with arrival procedures for citizens, foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Passports, represented by Makkah Region, completed on Wednesday the procedures for Saudi citizens and nationals of other countries coming to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from the Republic of Sudan.

For people without entry visas or passports, it provided the necessary facilities to complete their travel procedures in cooperation with their embassies.

The General Directorate of Passports provided material, technical and human capabilities to serve the returnees at King Abdulaziz Airport and Jeddah Islamic Port under the supervision and follow-up of the Director General of Passports, Major General Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya.