MINSK, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) --:The gross domestic product (GDP) of Belarus contracted 5.2 percent during the first seven months of 2022 from the same period of 2021 in comparable prices, according to the initial estimates of the National Statistical Committee of Belarus.

The GDP volume in current prices amounted to 104.6 billion rubles.