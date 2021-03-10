GE aircraft leasing unit agrees $30bn Irish tie-up

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :General Electric on Wednesday said it had agreed to a $30 billion tie-up of its aircraft leasing unit with Irish peer AerCap amid the downturn in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

GE chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp said the creation of "an industry-leading aviation lessor" gives GE "cash and a meaningful stake in the stronger combined company" as the aviation industry undergoes recovery.