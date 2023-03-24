UrduPoint.com

GEA Launches Theme Of Eid Al-Fitr Events 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 11:10 AM

GEA launches theme of Eid Al-Fitr events 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :General Entertainment Authority (GEA) launched on Friday the theme and identity of the 2023 Eid Al-Fitr Events, with delightful and lively colors and flowing lines characterizing this year's Eid logo, reflecting the joy of the occasion and the rituals associated with its reception, including decorations, fireworks, parties, gatherings, and other entertainment activities.

The colors of the Eid Al-Fitr 2023 logo have been inspired by the Saudi culture of joy and delight, which combine in their manifestation beauty, happiness, spontaneity, celebration, love, glamor, gathering, and authenticity.

The small details associated with Eid Al-Fiter, from the joy of the new clothes to the warm gathering of family, friends, and neighbors, as well as the intense Oud fragrance and the tranquility and peace of Takbirat Al-Eid are all incorporated into this year's logo.

The GEA also issued a guide for the identity of "Eid Events 2023," which can be found at: https://eid.gea.gov.sa.

Related Topics

Saudi Guide Family All From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

9 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.