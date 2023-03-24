GEA launches theme of Eid Al-Fitr events 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :General Entertainment Authority (GEA) launched on Friday the theme and identity of the 2023 Eid Al-Fitr Events, with delightful and lively colors and flowing lines characterizing this year's Eid logo, reflecting the joy of the occasion and the rituals associated with its reception, including decorations, fireworks, parties, gatherings, and other entertainment activities.

The colors of the Eid Al-Fitr 2023 logo have been inspired by the Saudi culture of joy and delight, which combine in their manifestation beauty, happiness, spontaneity, celebration, love, glamor, gathering, and authenticity.

The small details associated with Eid Al-Fiter, from the joy of the new clothes to the warm gathering of family, friends, and neighbors, as well as the intense Oud fragrance and the tranquility and peace of Takbirat Al-Eid are all incorporated into this year's logo.

The GEA also issued a guide for the identity of "Eid Events 2023," which can be found at: https://eid.gea.gov.sa.