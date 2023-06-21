UrduPoint.com

GEA Receives Global Recognition Certificate From EFQM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has received a certificate of international recognition from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM).

GEA has obtained the global recognition certificate after implementing several improvement projects that met the requirements of the EFQM Excellence Model, a globally-recognized practical framework for organizational change and performance improvement.

EFQM Model enables organizations to measure their strengths and areas for improvement across all of their activities.

