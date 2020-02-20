Gedson makes surprise start for Spurs against Leipzig

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Jose Mourinho handed Gedson Fernandes just his second start for Tottenham in Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg against RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old Benfica loanee comes in to bolster Mourinho's midfield with Spurs short of options up front.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane will miss both legs against the Germans through injury so Lucas Moura starts in attack, flanked by Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn.

Leipzig hand a rare start to Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu in a back three.

The free-scoring Timo Werner leads the line for Julian Nagelsmann's side, but Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen and new signing Dani Olmo are left on the bench.

Tottenham (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris (capt); Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Gedson Fernandes; Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn Coach: Jose Mourinho (POR) RB Leipzig (3-4-3) Peter Gulacsi; Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Ethan Ampadu; Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer (capt), Konrad Laimer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner, Patrik SchickCoach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (TUR)