UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geiger Leaps To Early Lead In Four Hills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Geiger leaps to early lead in Four Hills

Oberstdorf, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :German ski jumper Karl Geiger won the first stage of the annual Four Hills competition in Oberstdorf in Germany on Tuesday.

Geiger, who won the ski flying world championships in Planica in Slovenia in December, beat Pole Kamil Stoch with Norway's Marius Lindvik third.

After winning in Planica, Geiger tested positive for Covid-19 on December 17 and only came out of quarantine on December 27, just in time to claim his seventh World Cup victory.

The coronavirus pandemic almost prevented Stoch, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, double world cup winner and twice the Four Hills champion, and the rest of the Polish team from taking part on Tuesday.

Polish jumper Klemens Muranka had failed a COVID-19 test and the whole team was originally barred before they were tested again on Tuesday, the results were negative and the original result was declared a "false positive".

Because the Poles could not take part in Monday's qualifying event, the entire field of 62 took part in the first round on Tuesday.

The competition moves to Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and then to Innsbruck and Bischofshofen in Austria.

This year the event is taking place without spectators.

Related Topics

World German Norway Germany Innsbruck Austria Slovenia Cuban Peso December Gold Olympics Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

30 minutes ago

Worker of German Care Home Stays in Hospital After ..

13 minutes ago

New militant attack in troubled N. Mozambican prov ..

14 minutes ago

Five dead as strong quake strikes central Croatia

14 minutes ago

Former Burundian president Buyoya is buried in Mal ..

14 minutes ago

Bale sidelined again by calf injury

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.