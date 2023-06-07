Gemelli, the popes' hospital they call 'Vatican III'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Rome's Gemelli hospital, where Pope Francis awaits surgery for an abdominal hernia, is the favoured choice of pontiffs to the point of being dubbed "Vatican III" by John Paul II.

The Polish pope, who was head of the Catholic church from 1978 until his death in 2005, was treated nine times at Gemelli and spent a total of 153 days there.

He quipped that "Vatican number one" was St Peter's Square, Vatican number two was the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, and the Gemelli was number three.

John Paul II's repeated and prolonged stays caused the Vatican to create a mini-residence on site, an apartment on the top floor that is accessed by a long corridor guarded by Italian and Vatican police.

According to Italian media, the suite is painted white and furnished simply. In addition to the pope's room, there is a meeting room for medical staff, a kitchen, bathroom and rest areas.

There is also a small chapel.