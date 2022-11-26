UrduPoint.com

Gen Asim Munir's Appointment As Army Chief Receives Positive Comments In US Press

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Gen Asim Munir's appointment as army chief receives positive comments in US press

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The appointment of General Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has been welcomed in the American print and electronic media, saying it bodes well for the country, amid political tensions.

"When political leadership makes a choice based on merit and seniority, they not only elevate their own credibility but also help settle some structural concerns of an institution where distinction and excellence are well regarded by the rank and file," wrote Umair Jamal, a Pakistan-based correspondent for The Diplomat, a Washington-based online international magazine.

"The appointment of Munir is an indication that the military establishment's intent to stick to its constitutional role and open space for democratic functioning in the country will mature in the coming months and years," he said, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision came after weeks of intense speculation and reported infighting among political parties.

"The crucial appointment offers a new opportunity for all important stakeholders in the country to bury the hatchet and move forward in Pakistan's best interest," Jamal said.

"The cooperation that political parties showed over Munir's appointment is arguably the first time that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from office in April through a vote of no-confidence, has shown a willingness to work with the current government to fulfill a constitutional duty without much drama," Jamal said.

The Washington Post, reporting on Gen. Munir's selection, underscored Defence Minister Khwaja Mohammad Asif's statement that the appointment was "based on merit, law and according to the constitution." In a report, CNN noted that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party congratulated Gen. Munir on his appointment in a statement Thursday.

Noting that Gen. Munir will inherit the position at an exceedingly challenging moment for Pakistan, The New York Times said, "The country's economy has been teetering on the brink of collapse, with double-digit inflation pushing many basic goods out of people's reach. Devastating floods have inundated much of the country's agricultural belt. In neighboring Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan militants have been bolstered by the new Taliban government." "General Munir has no known political inclination and has a reputation in the army for going 'by the book,' " said Khalid Masood Rasool, a Lahore-based political analyst. "Munir's crucial test would be to demonstrate action of the pledge that his predecessor made about staying neutral in politics," he said, "and revive the image of the army inflicted by partisan politics and harsh social media blitz."

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Afghanistan Militants Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Army Washington Vote Social Media New York April Post Media All From Government Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

1 hour ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

1 hour ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

2 hours ago
 Giroud ready to tower above French giants

Giroud ready to tower above French giants

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.