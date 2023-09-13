Open Menu

General Authority Of Foreign Trade To Participate In 65th Meeting Of GCC Trade Cooperation Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The General Authority of Foreign Trade will participate in the 65th Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Trade Cooperation Committee on Thursday, scheduled to be held in Salalah, Oman, with the aim of enhancing trade and economic relations among GCC countries.

The committee's meeting is aimed at following up on the implementation of decisions of the 64th meeting of the committee, discussing developments in the negotiations of free trade agreements with other countries and international blocs, and other topics of interest.

The Trade Cooperation Committee was established on October 30, 1982. Its mission is to monitor all trade matters of interest to the GCC states, such as the development of trade among the GCC countries, the coordination of export and import policies and unifying trade laws and regulations to facilitate the freedom of commercial activity of GCC citizens.

