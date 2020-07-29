UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Electric Reports Loss Amid Weakness In Aviation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

General Electric reports loss amid weakness in aviation

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :General Electric reported a bigger-than-expected loss Wednesday, due in part to sagging sales from its aviation business in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's loss was $2.2 billion in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $61 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues tumbled 24 percent to $17.8 billion.

As with so many other companies, the coronavirus and shutdowns to contain the virus was the driving factor behind 2020 results.

GE suffered a 44 percent fall in revenues in its aviation business, where orders for plane engines have been derailed due to the downturn in commercial aviation that threatens major carriers.

The company also took a one-time accounting charge of $608 million in light of weakened expectations for aviation and customer credit risk.

Aviation had been one of GE's stronger division prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

GE's healthcare business has played a role in the COVID-19 response through the production of ventilators to treat the illness. However, healthcare profits also fell on much lower revenues in the quarter due to weak demand for products less correlated to COVID-19.

"We're working through a still-difficult COVID-19 environment, and while it's still to early to predict the trajectory for the recovery of commercial aviation, we continue to plan for a prolonged return to prior levels of activity," said Chief Executive Lawrence Culp.

"Still, based on what we see today and the actions we've taken, sequential improvement in earnings and cash in the second half of the year is achievable."Shares rose 1.7 percent to $7.02 in pre-market trading.

Related Topics

Business Company Lawrence 2020 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

36 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

32 minutes ago

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

32 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes 2,000 food parcels ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.