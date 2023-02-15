UrduPoint.com

General Entertainment Authority To Host First Entertainment Forum In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 09:20 AM

General Entertainment Authority to host first entertainment Forum in Middle East

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The General Entertainment Authority, in partnership with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), will organize the International Entertainment Forum from March 5-8, during which a number of specialized workshops and sessions on entertainment industry will be held.

Considered the first of its kind in the middle East, the forum will have a number of panel sessions that will bring together international experts in the entertainment industry and will introduce its visitors to the Kingdom's largest entertainment cities, facilities, and projects.

An accompanying exhibition will be organized on the sidelines of the forum for local and global companies specialized in show business. The exhibition will provide unique networking opportunities and exchange of expertise for participating international investors.

The forum, where IAAPA will be participating for the first time in the Middle East since its establishment in 2018, also aims at exploring the latest innovations in the entertainment industry and enhancing the performance of relevant initiatives, as well as introducing participants to the business and event success measurement tools and challenge solving mechanisms.

A specialized vocational development program, presented by IAAPA's Institute for Attractions Managers, will be organized during the forum with the aim of exchanging expertise and best practices in the entertainment industry applied by top global companies in the field.

A number of panel sessions have been organized on the Kingdom's major projects being developed, and there will be an exhibition with accompanying pavilions where companies can display their products and services in addition to providing expertise exchange opportunities.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Middle East March 2018 Event From Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

7 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

7 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

8 hours ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.