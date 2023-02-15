General Entertainment Authority to host first entertainment Forum in Middle East

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The General Entertainment Authority, in partnership with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), will organize the International Entertainment Forum from March 5-8, during which a number of specialized workshops and sessions on entertainment industry will be held.

Considered the first of its kind in the middle East, the forum will have a number of panel sessions that will bring together international experts in the entertainment industry and will introduce its visitors to the Kingdom's largest entertainment cities, facilities, and projects.

An accompanying exhibition will be organized on the sidelines of the forum for local and global companies specialized in show business. The exhibition will provide unique networking opportunities and exchange of expertise for participating international investors.

The forum, where IAAPA will be participating for the first time in the Middle East since its establishment in 2018, also aims at exploring the latest innovations in the entertainment industry and enhancing the performance of relevant initiatives, as well as introducing participants to the business and event success measurement tools and challenge solving mechanisms.

A specialized vocational development program, presented by IAAPA's Institute for Attractions Managers, will be organized during the forum with the aim of exchanging expertise and best practices in the entertainment industry applied by top global companies in the field.

A number of panel sessions have been organized on the Kingdom's major projects being developed, and there will be an exhibition with accompanying pavilions where companies can display their products and services in addition to providing expertise exchange opportunities.