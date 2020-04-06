General mask use can be justified where hand-washing, distancing difficult: WHO

Geneva, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday that calls for the public to wear masks in the fight against COVID-19 can be justified when other measures like hand-washing and physical distancing are difficult.

"Countries could consider using masks in communities where other measures such as cleaning hands and physical distancing are harder to achieve because of lack of water or cramped living conditions," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.