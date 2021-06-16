General Motors lifts electric auto investment to $35 bn through 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :General Motors again boosted its investments in electric and autonomous vehicles, announcing Wednesday it is raising planned spending by 30 percent to $35 billion through 2025 as it unveils new models and builds capacity.

The big US automaker cited strong consumer reception to its early electric vehicle (EV) models and beneficial public policies as factors that give it confidence in the investment. The push includes the building of two additional battery cell plants in addition to the two factories currently under construction.