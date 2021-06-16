UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Motors Lifts Electric Auto Investment To $35 Bn Through 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

General Motors lifts electric auto investment to $35 bn through 2025

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :General Motors again boosted its investments in electric and autonomous vehicles, announcing Wednesday it is raising planned spending by 30 percent to $35 billion through 2025 as it unveils new models and builds capacity.

The big US automaker cited strong consumer reception to its early electric vehicle (EV) models and beneficial public policies as factors that give it confidence in the investment. The push includes the building of two additional battery cell plants in addition to the two factories currently under construction.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle General Motors Billion

Recent Stories

PML(N) led AJK Govt fails to announce budget 2021- ..

8 minutes ago

KP govt to present historic tax free, pro-developm ..

8 minutes ago

General Motors Boosts Investment in Electric, Self ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Police, SEDD monitor work progress and set ..

54 minutes ago

Cricket fans urge Shaheen Afridi to respect former ..

1 hour ago

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.