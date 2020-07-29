General Motors reports $758 mn 2Q loss on lower car sales

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :General Motors reported a smaller-than-expected loss Wednesday as strong pricing for some newer auto models partially mitigated the hit from much lower sales in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The big US automaker reported a loss of $758 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion profit in the year-ago period. Shares rose following the results.