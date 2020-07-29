UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Motors Reports $758 Mn Q2 Loss On Lower Car Sales

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

General Motors reports $758 mn Q2 loss on lower car sales

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :General Motors reported a smaller-than-expected loss Wednesday as strong pricing for some newer auto models partially mitigated the hit from much lower sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The big US automaker lost $758 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion profit in the year-ago period.

The company described the results as "solid" amid the pandemic, and said steps it had taken to cut costs meant the automaker was well-positioned to weather the storm.

GM said some of the austerity measures, which included worker furloughs, would become permanent.

"We have a track record of making swift and strategic decisions to ensure our long-term success for the benefit of all our stakeholders," GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

"We will continue to drive the necessary change throughout the company to enable growth as we prepare to deliver a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion." Strong truck and SUV sales continued to support US results, GM said, but US sales were down 34 percent due to the COVID-19-imposed production shutdowns.

Sales in China were down just 5.3 percent while global sales fell 24 percent, the company said.

Revenues were below expectations at $16.8 billion but the results translated into a loss of just 50 cents per share, far better than the expected hit of $1.77 a share.

Shares of the auto giant rose nearly four percent in pre-market trading.

Related Topics

Weather Storm World China Company Mary All From Share General Motors Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 minute ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

16 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

46 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.