General Motors reports lower Q4 profits, sees solid 2022

New York, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :General Motors saw lower fourth-quarter profits as the semiconductor crunch hit vehicle sales, but the company still scored record annual earnings, according to results released Tuesday.

The big US automaker earned a profit of $1.7 billion for the quarter ending December 31, down 38.7 percent from the final three months of 2021.

But for the full year, GM reported a record $10 billion in profits and projected 2022 earnings of between $9.4 billion and $10.8 billion.