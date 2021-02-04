UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Motors Shuts Three Plants Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

General Motors shuts three plants due to semiconductor shortage

New York, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :General Motors will temporarily halt production at three factories and cut output by half at a fourth due to the global shortage of semiconductors, the auto giant said Wednesday.

Starting next week, GM will suspend output at a factory in Kansas in the United States, another in the Canadian province of Ontario and a third in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. A fourth plant in South Korea will be run at half capacity.

Related Topics

Shortage San Luis Potosi Ontario South Korea United States Mexico General Motors

Recent Stories

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

39 minutes ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

39 minutes ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

1 hour ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

2 hours ago

Kane expected to return for Spurs next week: Mouri ..

57 minutes ago

PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan supports oppressed Kashmiri ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.