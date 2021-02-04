General Motors shuts three plants due to semiconductor shortage

New York, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :General Motors will temporarily halt production at three factories and cut output by half at a fourth due to the global shortage of semiconductors, the auto giant said Wednesday.

Starting next week, GM will suspend output at a factory in Kansas in the United States, another in the Canadian province of Ontario and a third in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. A fourth plant in South Korea will be run at half capacity.